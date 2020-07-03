3312 Lone Brave Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court pool tennis court

Beautiful, clean house on a great Street with Cul-d-sac. The house has beautiful wood floors on the first floor and carpet in the master and upstairs. There are two separate living areas. Separate formal dining room and laundry. The kitchen has granite counters, a walk in pantry and stainless appliances. The yard has a nice covered patio and is fully fenced. Yard has a sprinkler system and very nice landscaping. The area boast muliple community pools, walking trails, tennis and basketball courts and lakes. This is a prime low crime area with great access to highways, shopping and restaurants all within minutes. We are open to small pets. This is a very clean house and has never been rented before. Owner Agent