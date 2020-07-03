All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3312 Lone Brave Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3312 Lone Brave Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3312 Lone Brave Drive

3312 Lone Brave Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3312 Lone Brave Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Beautiful, clean house on a great Street with Cul-d-sac. The house has beautiful wood floors on the first floor and carpet in the master and upstairs. There are two separate living areas. Separate formal dining room and laundry. The kitchen has granite counters, a walk in pantry and stainless appliances. The yard has a nice covered patio and is fully fenced. Yard has a sprinkler system and very nice landscaping. The area boast muliple community pools, walking trails, tennis and basketball courts and lakes. This is a prime low crime area with great access to highways, shopping and restaurants all within minutes. We are open to small pets. This is a very clean house and has never been rented before. Owner Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Lone Brave Drive have any available units?
3312 Lone Brave Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 Lone Brave Drive have?
Some of 3312 Lone Brave Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 Lone Brave Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Lone Brave Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Lone Brave Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3312 Lone Brave Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3312 Lone Brave Drive offer parking?
No, 3312 Lone Brave Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3312 Lone Brave Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 Lone Brave Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Lone Brave Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3312 Lone Brave Drive has a pool.
Does 3312 Lone Brave Drive have accessible units?
No, 3312 Lone Brave Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Lone Brave Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 Lone Brave Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University