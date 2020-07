Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in highly sought after Villages of Woodland Springs. This home is in walking distance to Keller schools and features high ceilings, neutral colors and and open floor plan.Kitchen granite counter tops, SS appliances, large island and plenty of cabinets. Master bedroom has attached flex room, perfect for home office or nursery. Outside is a covered patio and nice sized back yard. Application fee is $45.00 pp 18+ Come and See today.