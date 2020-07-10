329 Lead Creek Drive

Amenities

Like NEW HOUSE with 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage in Northwest ISD. Bright and open floorplan includes stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring in all wet areas. Spacious master bedroom with attached bath, walk-in closet and double vanity. Sprinkler system is there as well to take care of the yard. Approximately 10 to 15 Minutes to Alliance Town Center. Community with lots of amenities such as pool, kiddie pool, playground and walking and jogging trails. Available for IMMEDIATE move-in.