Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
329 Lead Creek Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 9:04 AM

329 Lead Creek Drive

329 Lead Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

329 Lead Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Like NEW HOUSE with 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage in Northwest ISD. Bright and open floorplan includes stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring in all wet areas. Spacious master bedroom with attached bath, walk-in closet and double vanity. Sprinkler system is there as well to take care of the yard. Approximately 10 to 15 Minutes to Alliance Town Center. Community with lots of amenities such as pool, kiddie pool, playground and walking and jogging trails. Available for IMMEDIATE move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Lead Creek Drive have any available units?
329 Lead Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 Lead Creek Drive have?
Some of 329 Lead Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Lead Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
329 Lead Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Lead Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 329 Lead Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 329 Lead Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 329 Lead Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 329 Lead Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Lead Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Lead Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 329 Lead Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 329 Lead Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 329 Lead Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Lead Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 Lead Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

