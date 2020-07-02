All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3263 Creston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3263 Creston Avenue
Last updated September 13 2019 at 6:57 AM

3263 Creston Avenue

3263 Creston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3263 Creston Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in TCU area with new updates and gorgeous deck! Ready for you to move in October 7. Must show proof of income 3X monthly rent. Everyone over the age of 18 will require an application fee to run background and credit check $30 per person. Pet deposit is 300 per pet. Pets will only be allowed on a per case basis. No more than 2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3263 Creston Avenue have any available units?
3263 Creston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3263 Creston Avenue have?
Some of 3263 Creston Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3263 Creston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3263 Creston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3263 Creston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3263 Creston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3263 Creston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3263 Creston Avenue offers parking.
Does 3263 Creston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3263 Creston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3263 Creston Avenue have a pool?
No, 3263 Creston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3263 Creston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3263 Creston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3263 Creston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3263 Creston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University