3245 Lipscomb Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous craftsman style house on a big corner lot now available! This 3 bed, 2 bath home has modern updates like granite counters, fresh tile, dishwasher, stove, re-finished hardwoods and central heat and air. All 3 bedrooms are large with oversized closets and tons of natural light. Bonus 4th room has washer and dryer hookups and could be used as an office, study or bedroom as well. The back bedroom has a backdoor with covered porch that leads to the brick laid parking spots. A beautiful ornate fence and mature trees surround the property. Fridge, washer and dryer can be provided for an extra $140 a month.