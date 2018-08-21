All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3245 Lipscomb Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
South Hemphill Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous craftsman style house on a big corner lot now available! This 3 bed, 2 bath home has modern updates like granite counters, fresh tile, dishwasher, stove, re-finished hardwoods and central heat and air. All 3 bedrooms are large with oversized closets and tons of natural light. Bonus 4th room has washer and dryer hookups and could be used as an office, study or bedroom as well. The back bedroom has a backdoor with covered porch that leads to the brick laid parking spots. A beautiful ornate fence and mature trees surround the property. Fridge, washer and dryer can be provided for an extra $140 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 Lipscomb Street have any available units?
3245 Lipscomb Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3245 Lipscomb Street have?
Some of 3245 Lipscomb Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 Lipscomb Street currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Lipscomb Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Lipscomb Street pet-friendly?
No, 3245 Lipscomb Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3245 Lipscomb Street offer parking?
Yes, 3245 Lipscomb Street offers parking.
Does 3245 Lipscomb Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3245 Lipscomb Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Lipscomb Street have a pool?
No, 3245 Lipscomb Street does not have a pool.
Does 3245 Lipscomb Street have accessible units?
No, 3245 Lipscomb Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Lipscomb Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3245 Lipscomb Street has units with dishwashers.

