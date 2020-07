Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled adorable home sits just minutes away from TCU campus. Completely updated with granite countertops, appliances included. Do not miss out on this 2 bed one bath renovated home!! Ideal for college students looking for student housing close to campus!! 6 month lease - then month to month with approval.