Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3236 Cockrell
Last updated December 16 2019 at 12:57 PM

3236 Cockrell

3236 Cockrell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3236 Cockrell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3236 Cockrell Available 06/01/20 4 BEDROOM/2.5 BATH-WALK TO TCU! - PERFECT LOCATION! 10 minute walk to the engineering building at TCU. Walk to Bluebonnet Circle restaurants and bars, Mellow Mushroom, and Kroger. Convenient to Berry Street restaurants and coffee shops. 4 EXTRA large bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. Covered parking and garage. Large laundry room with washer and dryer included and extra beverage fridge in laundry room. Hardwood floors, new paint and new granite counter tops. Small fenced backyard.

(RLNE4617652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 Cockrell have any available units?
3236 Cockrell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3236 Cockrell have?
Some of 3236 Cockrell's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3236 Cockrell currently offering any rent specials?
3236 Cockrell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 Cockrell pet-friendly?
Yes, 3236 Cockrell is pet friendly.
Does 3236 Cockrell offer parking?
Yes, 3236 Cockrell offers parking.
Does 3236 Cockrell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3236 Cockrell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 Cockrell have a pool?
No, 3236 Cockrell does not have a pool.
Does 3236 Cockrell have accessible units?
No, 3236 Cockrell does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 Cockrell have units with dishwashers?
No, 3236 Cockrell does not have units with dishwashers.

