Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3236 Cockrell Available 06/01/20 4 BEDROOM/2.5 BATH-WALK TO TCU! - PERFECT LOCATION! 10 minute walk to the engineering building at TCU. Walk to Bluebonnet Circle restaurants and bars, Mellow Mushroom, and Kroger. Convenient to Berry Street restaurants and coffee shops. 4 EXTRA large bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. Covered parking and garage. Large laundry room with washer and dryer included and extra beverage fridge in laundry room. Hardwood floors, new paint and new granite counter tops. Small fenced backyard.



(RLNE4617652)