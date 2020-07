Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

DUPLEX! Spacious with open concept living and large bedrooms. Walk to TCU, shopping and restaurants. Leasing for the FALL 2020 semester. Three bed, two bath, single story. Has washer-dryer and designated parking spaces. Private driveway and rear parking. This unit is right in the middle of all that TCU, Berry Street and the Bluebonnet Circle have to offer.