Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3223 Stanley Avenue

Location

3223 Stanley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Rosemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for an Updated Beauty only 1.3 miles from TCU? This 2.2 with large front porch has original charm & modern amenities. Wood floors throughout are accented by the working wood burning fireplace in the main living room. The open concept kitchen adjoins a spacious dining room & bar seating. Beautiful stainless appliances, marble flooring, granite countertops, a functional kitchen pantry & ample cabinet space make this home great for entertaining. Spacious master has room for king bed. Remodeled master bath has shower w pebble flooring. Other remodeled bath has tub shower combo. Utility room inside. Owners installed new garbage disposal, dishwasher, & updated fireplace to working order. Roof replaced 2017.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 Stanley Avenue have any available units?
3223 Stanley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3223 Stanley Avenue have?
Some of 3223 Stanley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 Stanley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3223 Stanley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 Stanley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3223 Stanley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3223 Stanley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3223 Stanley Avenue offers parking.
Does 3223 Stanley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 Stanley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 Stanley Avenue have a pool?
No, 3223 Stanley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3223 Stanley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3223 Stanley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 Stanley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3223 Stanley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

