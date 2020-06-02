3223 Stanley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Looking for an Updated Beauty only 1.3 miles from TCU? This 2.2 with large front porch has original charm & modern amenities. Wood floors throughout are accented by the working wood burning fireplace in the main living room. The open concept kitchen adjoins a spacious dining room & bar seating. Beautiful stainless appliances, marble flooring, granite countertops, a functional kitchen pantry & ample cabinet space make this home great for entertaining. Spacious master has room for king bed. Remodeled master bath has shower w pebble flooring. Other remodeled bath has tub shower combo. Utility room inside. Owners installed new garbage disposal, dishwasher, & updated fireplace to working order. Roof replaced 2017.