3220 Silent Creek Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76053 River Trails
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in a highly desired neighborhood. Once inside you will love how the living room and kitchen are open and allow for space for everyone. The large master is a wonderful retreat at the end of a long day. The backyard has a concrete patio to enjoy the beautiful fall evenings! NO CARPET
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3220 Silent Creek Trail have any available units?
3220 Silent Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 Silent Creek Trail have?
Some of 3220 Silent Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Silent Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Silent Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.