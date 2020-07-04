All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3220 Florian Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3220 Florian Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3220 Florian Lane

3220 Florian Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3220 Florian Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Westland Texas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulously updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Massive new covered patio great for entertaining.Updated with Granite Counter Tops, New Fence, flooring, stainless steel appliances, exterior and interior paint, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Florian Lane have any available units?
3220 Florian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 Florian Lane have?
Some of 3220 Florian Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Florian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Florian Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Florian Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Florian Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3220 Florian Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Florian Lane offers parking.
Does 3220 Florian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Florian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Florian Lane have a pool?
No, 3220 Florian Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Florian Lane have accessible units?
No, 3220 Florian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Florian Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 Florian Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University