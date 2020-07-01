All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
3208 Westfield Avenue
3208 Westfield Avenue

Location

3208 Westfield Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Property features 2 dining areas with spacious kitchen. Washer & dyer connections located in kitchen and garage. Large fenced in backyard with covered patio. Garage openers. Proof of renter's insurance required. Pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit. No aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable application fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

