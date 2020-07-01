3208 Westfield Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Property features 2 dining areas with spacious kitchen. Washer & dyer connections located in kitchen and garage. Large fenced in backyard with covered patio. Garage openers. Proof of renter's insurance required. Pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit. No aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable application fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.