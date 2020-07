Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

An Incredible 2 story 3BR/2.5BA/2GA on corner lot located in Ft. Worth. Huge living room with vaulted ceiling and beautiful tile/wood fireplace and hearth. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space and eat-in kitchen.



Gigantic fenced yard. It is GREAT for families, children and entertaining!



Easy access to I-20 and I-35W. Walking distances to schools. Conveniently located to a wide variety of restaurants and shopping.