3202 South Cherry Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Apply NOW !! Move in Ready!!!!



2017 Construction!! 3 bedroom and 2 bath duplex comes with rich dark wood plank flooring. When you enter, it welcomes you to a spacious living area with an adjoining dining space that leads you into the totally modern and upgraded kitchen. It is located right off Camp Bowie and easy access to I-30. 12 Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth.



This one won't last long so you don't want to miss out on it.



3202 Cherry Lane

Fort Worth TX 76116



1090SQ(+/-)

3 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

1 Car Garage

Stainless Steel Appliances Included

-Refrigerator

-Stove

-Microwave

-Dishwasher

Granite Counter Tops

Dark wood Plank flooring

Modern Light Fixtures

Master Bedroom

Master Closet

Full size Washer & Dryer Connection.



*Renters Insurance Required*



View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com



"Keeping you happy in your home"



Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423



"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.