Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3202 South Cherry Lane

3202 South Cherry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3202 South Cherry Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Apply NOW !! Move in Ready!!!!

2017 Construction!! 3 bedroom and 2 bath duplex comes with rich dark wood plank flooring. When you enter, it welcomes you to a spacious living area with an adjoining dining space that leads you into the totally modern and upgraded kitchen. It is located right off Camp Bowie and easy access to I-30. 12 Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth.

This one won't last long so you don't want to miss out on it.

3202 Cherry Lane
Fort Worth TX 76116

1090SQ(+/-)
3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
1 Car Garage
Stainless Steel Appliances Included
-Refrigerator
-Stove
-Microwave
-Dishwasher
Granite Counter Tops
Dark wood Plank flooring
Modern Light Fixtures
Master Bedroom
Master Closet
Full size Washer & Dryer Connection.

*Renters Insurance Required*

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3202 South Cherry Lane have any available units?
3202 South Cherry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3202 South Cherry Lane have?
Some of 3202 South Cherry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3202 South Cherry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3202 South Cherry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3202 South Cherry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3202 South Cherry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3202 South Cherry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3202 South Cherry Lane offers parking.
Does 3202 South Cherry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3202 South Cherry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3202 South Cherry Lane have a pool?
No, 3202 South Cherry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3202 South Cherry Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 3202 South Cherry Lane has accessible units.
Does 3202 South Cherry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3202 South Cherry Lane has units with dishwashers.

