All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3201 Fairmeadows.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3201 Fairmeadows
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:31 PM

3201 Fairmeadows

3201 Fairmeadows Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3201 Fairmeadows Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Single Story 4 Bedroom Home in Crowley ISD - Very nice 4 bedroom home with all plank or ceramic tile, no carpet. The spacious kitchen has an open type layout and over looks the dining area. The kitchen has a built in microwave along with dishwasher and electric range. The living area comes with a fireplace. There is a nice covered patio on the back and yard is fenced. All electric. Crowley ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years.

(RLNE5087217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Fairmeadows have any available units?
3201 Fairmeadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Fairmeadows have?
Some of 3201 Fairmeadows's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Fairmeadows currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Fairmeadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Fairmeadows pet-friendly?
Yes, 3201 Fairmeadows is pet friendly.
Does 3201 Fairmeadows offer parking?
No, 3201 Fairmeadows does not offer parking.
Does 3201 Fairmeadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Fairmeadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Fairmeadows have a pool?
No, 3201 Fairmeadows does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Fairmeadows have accessible units?
No, 3201 Fairmeadows does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Fairmeadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Fairmeadows has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University