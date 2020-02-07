3201 Fairmeadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Single Story 4 Bedroom Home in Crowley ISD - Very nice 4 bedroom home with all plank or ceramic tile, no carpet. The spacious kitchen has an open type layout and over looks the dining area. The kitchen has a built in microwave along with dishwasher and electric range. The living area comes with a fireplace. There is a nice covered patio on the back and yard is fenced. All electric. Crowley ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years.



