3201 Donnelly Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Rare Heights Condo!. This was originally a loft that was closed up and a one of a kind office space with built in shelves was added on the end of the 2nd floor bedroom adjacent to the balcony door for a special space! Enjoy a wood burning fireplace in this open floor plan. Kitchen has beautifully refaced cabinetry. Exterior updated with new roofs, siding and gutters in 2017. Enjoy the clubhouse and controlled access pool. This property is central to Fort Worth, within seconds of Central Market, within driving distance of downtown, the hospital district and the cultural district. One assigned covered parking space.

Excludes: washer and dryer and refrigerator