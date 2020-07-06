All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:38 AM

3201 Donnelly Circle

3201 Donnelly Circle
Location

3201 Donnelly Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Heights Condo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Rare Heights Condo!. This was originally a loft that was closed up and a one of a kind office space with built in shelves was added on the end of the 2nd floor bedroom adjacent to the balcony door for a special space! Enjoy a wood burning fireplace in this open floor plan. Kitchen has beautifully refaced cabinetry. Exterior updated with new roofs, siding and gutters in 2017. Enjoy the clubhouse and controlled access pool. This property is central to Fort Worth, within seconds of Central Market, within driving distance of downtown, the hospital district and the cultural district. One assigned covered parking space.
Excludes: washer and dryer and refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Donnelly Circle have any available units?
3201 Donnelly Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Donnelly Circle have?
Some of 3201 Donnelly Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Donnelly Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Donnelly Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Donnelly Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Donnelly Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3201 Donnelly Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Donnelly Circle offers parking.
Does 3201 Donnelly Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3201 Donnelly Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Donnelly Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3201 Donnelly Circle has a pool.
Does 3201 Donnelly Circle have accessible units?
No, 3201 Donnelly Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Donnelly Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Donnelly Circle has units with dishwashers.

