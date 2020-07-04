All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3200 Kimbo Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3200 Kimbo Rd
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:58 AM

3200 Kimbo Rd

3200 Kimbo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3200 Kimbo Road, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Bonnie Brae

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath - Newly remolded 3 bedroom ready for lease, newly painted, all new flooring, granite counter tops, new fixtures. This property has a large eat in kitchen. Walk in closet in the master bedroom with double sinks located in the master bath. It is a must see give us a call to schedule a viewing. Also choose one of our move in specials from the list below at move in

MOVE IN SPECIAL RECEIVE ONE OF THE FOLLOWING AT MOVE IN:
1. Ring video door bell and Key less lock front and back door
2.55 inch Television
3. Refrigerator

(RLNE5655561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Kimbo Rd have any available units?
3200 Kimbo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 Kimbo Rd have?
Some of 3200 Kimbo Rd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Kimbo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Kimbo Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Kimbo Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3200 Kimbo Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3200 Kimbo Rd offer parking?
No, 3200 Kimbo Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3200 Kimbo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 Kimbo Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Kimbo Rd have a pool?
No, 3200 Kimbo Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Kimbo Rd have accessible units?
No, 3200 Kimbo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Kimbo Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 Kimbo Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University