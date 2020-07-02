3200 Binyon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

The home features a large covered front porch to watch the rain on cloudy days. The over sized backyard is great for entertaining on a bright and sunny day. Inside you will find 3 large bedrooms with a hall bathroom. The combined dining and living room space leads out the back door to the back yard. The laundry area is just off the kitchen. The entire interior of the home has been painted. The refinished hard wood floors throughout makes cleaning a breeze. Excellent location close to restaurants, parks and the highway for easy access.Yard Care Included.