Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3200 Binyon Avenue
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:41 AM

3200 Binyon Avenue

3200 Binyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3200 Binyon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
The home features a large covered front porch to watch the rain on cloudy days. The over sized backyard is great for entertaining on a bright and sunny day. Inside you will find 3 large bedrooms with a hall bathroom. The combined dining and living room space leads out the back door to the back yard. The laundry area is just off the kitchen. The entire interior of the home has been painted. The refinished hard wood floors throughout makes cleaning a breeze. Excellent location close to restaurants, parks and the highway for easy access.Yard Care Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Binyon Avenue have any available units?
3200 Binyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 Binyon Avenue have?
Some of 3200 Binyon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Binyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Binyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Binyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3200 Binyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3200 Binyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3200 Binyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 3200 Binyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 Binyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Binyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3200 Binyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Binyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3200 Binyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Binyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 Binyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

