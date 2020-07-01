All apartments in Fort Worth
3149 Lubbock Avenue

Location

3149 Lubbock Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous NEW modern townhome, ONE block south of TCU campus.

PREMIUM CORNER UNIT WITH 6 BALCONIES
**Private balcony for 3 bedrooms! **

All bedrooms include a walk-in closet, separate bathroom, and on-site reserved parking spot at no charge -- so hard to find around TCU! Kitchen includes a large island, perfect for entertaining friends. Full-size, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances provided.

Enjoy the outdoors with a welcoming front porch and living areas that open to 2nd and 3rd floor balconies. Washer, dryer, security lighting, security system, and yard maintenance provided.

Home owned and managed by Weimer Properties, a local company known for their excellent service and well-maintained properties.

AVAILABLE: JUNE 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3149 Lubbock Avenue have any available units?
3149 Lubbock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3149 Lubbock Avenue have?
Some of 3149 Lubbock Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3149 Lubbock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3149 Lubbock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3149 Lubbock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3149 Lubbock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3149 Lubbock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3149 Lubbock Avenue offers parking.
Does 3149 Lubbock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3149 Lubbock Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3149 Lubbock Avenue have a pool?
No, 3149 Lubbock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3149 Lubbock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3149 Lubbock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3149 Lubbock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3149 Lubbock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

