3145 Royal Crest Drive
Last updated December 26 2019 at 1:08 PM

3145 Royal Crest Drive

3145 Royal Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3145 Royal Crest Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Hanna Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bed 2 bath house with great open living and kitchen area. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops. Cherry wood cabinetry. Nicely updated home within minutes from I-20 and Tarrant County College (South Campus.). No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Apply online bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Pay $50 app fee per adult online. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3145 Royal Crest Drive have any available units?
3145 Royal Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3145 Royal Crest Drive have?
Some of 3145 Royal Crest Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3145 Royal Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3145 Royal Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3145 Royal Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3145 Royal Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3145 Royal Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3145 Royal Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 3145 Royal Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3145 Royal Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3145 Royal Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 3145 Royal Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3145 Royal Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3145 Royal Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3145 Royal Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3145 Royal Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

