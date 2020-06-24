3145 Royal Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bed 2 bath house with great open living and kitchen area. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops. Cherry wood cabinetry. Nicely updated home within minutes from I-20 and Tarrant County College (South Campus.). No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Apply online bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Pay $50 app fee per adult online. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.