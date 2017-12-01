3129 Sondra Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Hurry to see and lease this amazing efficiency condo in sought-after University Park Condominiums. The condo was recently updated with newer paint, flooring, appliances, and more! Washer and dryer are included! The unit boasts a private balcony that is great for relaxing. The property has a beautiful pool area, perimeter fencing and is very safe with lots of lighting at night. The complex is undergoing a major face lift that includes all new structural elements like steps and landings, siding, mailboxes, paint and more. Probably the best amenity of all is that the complex is walking distance to the 7th Street shopping and nightlife, the Museum District and UNTHSC. This location is ideal for students!