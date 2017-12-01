All apartments in Fort Worth
3129 Sondra Drive

3129 Sondra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3129 Sondra Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Hurry to see and lease this amazing efficiency condo in sought-after University Park Condominiums. The condo was recently updated with newer paint, flooring, appliances, and more! Washer and dryer are included! The unit boasts a private balcony that is great for relaxing. The property has a beautiful pool area, perimeter fencing and is very safe with lots of lighting at night. The complex is undergoing a major face lift that includes all new structural elements like steps and landings, siding, mailboxes, paint and more. Probably the best amenity of all is that the complex is walking distance to the 7th Street shopping and nightlife, the Museum District and UNTHSC. This location is ideal for students!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 Sondra Drive have any available units?
3129 Sondra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 Sondra Drive have?
Some of 3129 Sondra Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 Sondra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3129 Sondra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 Sondra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3129 Sondra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3129 Sondra Drive offer parking?
No, 3129 Sondra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3129 Sondra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3129 Sondra Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 Sondra Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3129 Sondra Drive has a pool.
Does 3129 Sondra Drive have accessible units?
No, 3129 Sondra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 Sondra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3129 Sondra Drive has units with dishwashers.

