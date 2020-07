Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking new construction

Home features a large open-concept living room and kitchen, laundry room, patio, fenced in yard, 5 covered parking spots in back as well as a game room and study room on second floor. This beautiful new construction was completed by HGC Construction in 2014. Additional features include a beautiful kitchen with stone countertops, durable stained concrete floors and stainless steel appliances.