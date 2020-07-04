All apartments in Fort Worth
3120 S Wesleyan Drive
3120 S Wesleyan Drive

3120 Wesleyan Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

3120 Wesleyan Drive South, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Mitchell Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful renovated spacious home for the family! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a large living space. Enjoy the spacious backyard and covered parking or storage in the back. This home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 S Wesleyan Drive have any available units?
3120 S Wesleyan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 S Wesleyan Drive have?
Some of 3120 S Wesleyan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 S Wesleyan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3120 S Wesleyan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 S Wesleyan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3120 S Wesleyan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3120 S Wesleyan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3120 S Wesleyan Drive offers parking.
Does 3120 S Wesleyan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 S Wesleyan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 S Wesleyan Drive have a pool?
No, 3120 S Wesleyan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3120 S Wesleyan Drive have accessible units?
No, 3120 S Wesleyan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 S Wesleyan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 S Wesleyan Drive has units with dishwashers.

