Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Texas stone and brick exterior duplex near TCU area. Two story 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with vaulted ceilings downstairs. Master bedroom and bath downstairs. This home features Laminate flooring, Covered back patio and ceiling fans. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet, additional monthly pet fee for each pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application & deposit.