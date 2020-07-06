All apartments in Fort Worth
3109 Timberline Drive

Location

3109 Timberline Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Glencrest Civic League

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO PETS. NO SMOKING. All bedrooms are upstairs. Each bedroom has two closets. There is an additional walk-in storage room. Downstairs has two living areas, one with a fireplace. There is a half bath, kitchen-dining and utility area leading to the two car rear entry garage with additional storage. Yard is maintained for you and has a small fenced in backyard. Close to Parr Park, Grapevine High School, Timberline Elementary, and Crostimbers Middle as well as easy access to Highway 26, Highway 121 and Highway 360. Availabel June 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 Timberline Drive have any available units?
3109 Timberline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 Timberline Drive have?
Some of 3109 Timberline Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 Timberline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Timberline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Timberline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3109 Timberline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3109 Timberline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3109 Timberline Drive offers parking.
Does 3109 Timberline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3109 Timberline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Timberline Drive have a pool?
No, 3109 Timberline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Timberline Drive have accessible units?
No, 3109 Timberline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Timberline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3109 Timberline Drive has units with dishwashers.

