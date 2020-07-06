3109 Timberline Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven Property Amenities parking garage

NO PETS. NO SMOKING. All bedrooms are upstairs. Each bedroom has two closets. There is an additional walk-in storage room. Downstairs has two living areas, one with a fireplace. There is a half bath, kitchen-dining and utility area leading to the two car rear entry garage with additional storage. Yard is maintained for you and has a small fenced in backyard. Close to Parr Park, Grapevine High School, Timberline Elementary, and Crostimbers Middle as well as easy access to Highway 26, Highway 121 and Highway 360. Availabel June 15.