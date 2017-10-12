All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3104 Stanley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3104 Stanley Ave
Last updated April 29 2019 at 11:13 AM

3104 Stanley Ave

3104 Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3104 Stanley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Rosemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. home has over sized living and dinning room as well as covered rear patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

$250 Visa Gift with signed lease!

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3104-stanley-ave

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Stanley Ave have any available units?
3104 Stanley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3104 Stanley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Stanley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Stanley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 Stanley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3104 Stanley Ave offer parking?
No, 3104 Stanley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3104 Stanley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Stanley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Stanley Ave have a pool?
No, 3104 Stanley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Stanley Ave have accessible units?
No, 3104 Stanley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Stanley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Stanley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3104 Stanley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3104 Stanley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University