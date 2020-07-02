All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3103 Forest Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3103 Forest Creek Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

3103 Forest Creek Drive

3103 Forest Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3103 Forest Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 2.1 bath home has all bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. Living, kitchen and dining area and guest bath downstairs. Large fenced backyard with patio and large storage shed. One car Garage, laundry hookup. Available for move in immediately. $40 application fee per adult plus first month's rent and deposit before move in. Pet are being considered on a case by case basis. All information is considered correct but Tenant or tenant's agent to verify all information if it is important to the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3103 Forest Creek Drive have any available units?
3103 Forest Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3103 Forest Creek Drive have?
Some of 3103 Forest Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3103 Forest Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3103 Forest Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3103 Forest Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3103 Forest Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3103 Forest Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3103 Forest Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 3103 Forest Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3103 Forest Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3103 Forest Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3103 Forest Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3103 Forest Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3103 Forest Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3103 Forest Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3103 Forest Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University