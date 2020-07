Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Extremely spacious Centex 3 bedroom 2 bath close to shopping and dining within Burleson ISD !!! This home has an over sized master suite, walk in closet, and separate garden tub and shower. Large fenced in backyard! This home is a must see!!! No pets! Smoking outside only! Make ready was just completed! Move in ready! Come view this home today!!