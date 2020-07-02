All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:01 AM

3013 Gettysburg Lane

3013 Gettysburg Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3013 Gettysburg Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
FOR RENT!! The master bedroom is downstairs with the remaining three bedrooms upstairs. The upstairs also has a huge game room and full bath with plenty of storage too. The home also has a formal dining area, breakfast nook, and spacious family room. The backyard is quite large and backs up to a green belt. HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. Example: $1,995 (base rent) + $20 (annual HOA fee is $240; divided by 12 = $20) = $2015 total monthly payment. MOVE IN WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Gettysburg Lane have any available units?
3013 Gettysburg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3013 Gettysburg Lane have?
Some of 3013 Gettysburg Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Gettysburg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Gettysburg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Gettysburg Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3013 Gettysburg Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3013 Gettysburg Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3013 Gettysburg Lane offers parking.
Does 3013 Gettysburg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Gettysburg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Gettysburg Lane have a pool?
No, 3013 Gettysburg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Gettysburg Lane have accessible units?
No, 3013 Gettysburg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Gettysburg Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3013 Gettysburg Lane has units with dishwashers.

