3013 Gettysburg Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

FOR RENT!! The master bedroom is downstairs with the remaining three bedrooms upstairs. The upstairs also has a huge game room and full bath with plenty of storage too. The home also has a formal dining area, breakfast nook, and spacious family room. The backyard is quite large and backs up to a green belt. HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. Example: $1,995 (base rent) + $20 (annual HOA fee is $240; divided by 12 = $20) = $2015 total monthly payment. MOVE IN WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!