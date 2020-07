Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3-bed, 1.5-bath turnkey home! Vaulted ceilings in living space, with wood-burning fireplace. Upgraded fixtures throughout. Stainless appliances in kitchen; refrigerator, washer, dryer included in lease. Property has large, wraparound backyard and home gets tons of natural light. Fresh throughout! Yard maintenance also included in cost of rent. Convenient location provides quick access to 35W, Chisholm Trail Parkway, and I-20; along with parks, shopping and more!