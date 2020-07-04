All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3004 Beaver Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3004 Beaver Creek Drive
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:03 AM

3004 Beaver Creek Drive

3004 Beaver Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3004 Beaver Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Valley Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move In Ready! Much sought after Northwest ISD Schools. Well-appointed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with attached 2 car garage! When you walk into the home there is a dining room or 2nd living area on your left. Heading to the back of the home you will find the large open Kitchen, Breakfast Nook and Family room with fireplace. The master features a garden tub, separate shower and a over-sized walk in closet. The master is separate from the other bedrooms. Tenant and Tenant agents to verify all information here in.
**See attached application instructions in documents area**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Beaver Creek Drive have any available units?
3004 Beaver Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Beaver Creek Drive have?
Some of 3004 Beaver Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Beaver Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Beaver Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Beaver Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Beaver Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3004 Beaver Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Beaver Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 3004 Beaver Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Beaver Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Beaver Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3004 Beaver Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Beaver Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3004 Beaver Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Beaver Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Beaver Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University