3004 Beaver Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Move In Ready! Much sought after Northwest ISD Schools. Well-appointed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with attached 2 car garage! When you walk into the home there is a dining room or 2nd living area on your left. Heading to the back of the home you will find the large open Kitchen, Breakfast Nook and Family room with fireplace. The master features a garden tub, separate shower and a over-sized walk in closet. The master is separate from the other bedrooms. Tenant and Tenant agents to verify all information here in.

**See attached application instructions in documents area**