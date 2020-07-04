All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:06 PM

3001 Pate Drive

3001 Pate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Pate Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Stop 6-Poly Oversight

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well-maintained home in Fort Worth boasts 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Upgraded throughout with new flooring and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Great sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to US 287 in the Fort Worth ISD! This house is a must see!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50 Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Pate Drive have any available units?
3001 Pate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3001 Pate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Pate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Pate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 Pate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3001 Pate Drive offer parking?
No, 3001 Pate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3001 Pate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Pate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Pate Drive have a pool?
No, 3001 Pate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Pate Drive have accessible units?
No, 3001 Pate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Pate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Pate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 Pate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 Pate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

