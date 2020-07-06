300 Fossil Bridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Adorable home has stone & brick elevation with a spacious open concept living on the inside! Features include oversized master w big walk-in closet, separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks, large secondary bedrooms, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living. 2-inch faux wood blinds throughout, hand scraped laminate flooring in living, dining, and hallway. Tile in wet areas & brand new carpet + high-end pad! Inside is freshly painted. The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, and large walk-in pantry. Zoned for Northwest ISD.