300 Fossil Bridge Drive
300 Fossil Bridge Drive

300 Fossil Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
300 Fossil Bridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
parking
Adorable home has stone & brick elevation with a spacious open concept living on the inside! Features include oversized master w big walk-in closet, separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks, large secondary bedrooms, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living. 2-inch faux wood blinds throughout, hand scraped laminate flooring in living, dining, and hallway. Tile in wet areas & brand new carpet + high-end pad! Inside is freshly painted. The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, and large walk-in pantry. Zoned for Northwest ISD.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 300 Fossil Bridge Drive have any available units?
300 Fossil Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Fossil Bridge Drive have?
Some of 300 Fossil Bridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Fossil Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
300 Fossil Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Fossil Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 300 Fossil Bridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 300 Fossil Bridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 300 Fossil Bridge Drive offers parking.
Does 300 Fossil Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Fossil Bridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Fossil Bridge Drive have a pool?
No, 300 Fossil Bridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 300 Fossil Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 300 Fossil Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Fossil Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Fossil Bridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

