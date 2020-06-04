2933 Milby Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, spacious, well-maintained KELLER ISD house in sought after Villages of Woodland Springs community with 4 BEDROOMS and a STUDY. HW flooring, Carpet in bedrooms, upgraded floor tiles, Crown molding, finished Garage with cabinets, Patio with travertine stone, Kitchen with lots of storage cabinets, Granite countertops, beautiful backsplash, walk-in pantry with utility room. The home has an advantage of being on a boundary split and kids could attend either Keller ISD or Northwest ISD. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants and major highways. Landlord pays HOA, Ready to Move-in, A MUST SEE!