All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2933 Milby Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2933 Milby Oaks Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 AM

2933 Milby Oaks Drive

2933 Milby Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2933 Milby Oaks Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, spacious, well-maintained KELLER ISD house in sought after Villages of Woodland Springs community with 4 BEDROOMS and a STUDY. HW flooring, Carpet in bedrooms, upgraded floor tiles, Crown molding, finished Garage with cabinets, Patio with travertine stone, Kitchen with lots of storage cabinets, Granite countertops, beautiful backsplash, walk-in pantry with utility room. The home has an advantage of being on a boundary split and kids could attend either Keller ISD or Northwest ISD. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants and major highways. Landlord pays HOA, Ready to Move-in, A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 Milby Oaks Drive have any available units?
2933 Milby Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 Milby Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2933 Milby Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 Milby Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2933 Milby Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 Milby Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2933 Milby Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2933 Milby Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2933 Milby Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 2933 Milby Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2933 Milby Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 Milby Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 2933 Milby Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2933 Milby Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2933 Milby Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 Milby Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2933 Milby Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University