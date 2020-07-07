All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 17 2020 at 11:52 AM

2916 Fairfield

2916 Fairfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2916 Fairfield Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous, North Ridglea home available!!! This property has 2016 sq ft 3 bedrooms 2 baths with 2 living areas!
There are refinished hardwoods throughout the home with the exception of the bedrooms and wet areas! There is newer paint throughout and additional updates! The master bath has a separate tub and shower, utility closet in addition to a huge walk in closet! The kitchen has stainless appliances and dry bar servicing the formal dining room!
The second living room has a beautiful paneled ceiling with windows looking out to the landscaped backyard, this property will not last....make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 Fairfield have any available units?
2916 Fairfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 Fairfield have?
Some of 2916 Fairfield's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 Fairfield currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Fairfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Fairfield pet-friendly?
No, 2916 Fairfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2916 Fairfield offer parking?
Yes, 2916 Fairfield offers parking.
Does 2916 Fairfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 Fairfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Fairfield have a pool?
No, 2916 Fairfield does not have a pool.
Does 2916 Fairfield have accessible units?
No, 2916 Fairfield does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Fairfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 Fairfield has units with dishwashers.

