2916 Fairfield

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, North Ridglea home available!!! This property has 2016 sq ft 3 bedrooms 2 baths with 2 living areas!

There are refinished hardwoods throughout the home with the exception of the bedrooms and wet areas! There is newer paint throughout and additional updates! The master bath has a separate tub and shower, utility closet in addition to a huge walk in closet! The kitchen has stainless appliances and dry bar servicing the formal dining room!

The second living room has a beautiful paneled ceiling with windows looking out to the landscaped backyard, this property will not last....make an appointment today!