2913 Gordon Avenue

Amenities
*** Available Now - June 30th 2020***
Have Lease in place starting August 2020.
Vibrant, active living is the hallmark of this close-to-the-university neighborhood within biking distance to campus, Forest Park shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities. Served by Lily B. Clayton and Paschal High Public Schools, this highly sought after education district is one of the best in Fort Worth. Nearby Tillery Park, Fort Worth Zoo, and TCU athletic and cultural events make University Heights a diverse and engaging place to live, work and play.
