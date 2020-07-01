All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:17 PM

2913 Gordon Avenue

2913 Gordon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2913 Gordon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
*** Available Now - June 30th 2020***
Have Lease in place starting August 2020.

Vibrant, active living is the hallmark of this close-to-the-university neighborhood within biking distance to campus, Forest Park shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities. Served by Lily B. Clayton and Paschal High Public Schools, this highly sought after education district is one of the best in Fort Worth. Nearby Tillery Park, Fort Worth Zoo, and TCU athletic and cultural events make University Heights a diverse and engaging place to live, work and play.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

