Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:21 PM

2912 Encino Drive

2912 Encino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2912 Encino Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this beautiful gem with thousands in renovations. Walking inside you will see a fine example of the natural light beaming off of the high quality laminate floors and freshly painted walls. Enjoy your granite counter tops when family is over for dinner with separate dining areas that can be blocked off with the trendy barn doors and then you can call it a night with your bathroom retreat. Carpet is sure to cozy up even the toughest of individuals with a soft pad installed. Don't miss this crucial opportunity to own the home of your dreams!
Upgrades: 30 Year Roof, Electric Panel, AC inside and out and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Encino Drive have any available units?
2912 Encino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Encino Drive have?
Some of 2912 Encino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Encino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Encino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Encino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Encino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2912 Encino Drive offer parking?
No, 2912 Encino Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2912 Encino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Encino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Encino Drive have a pool?
No, 2912 Encino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Encino Drive have accessible units?
No, 2912 Encino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Encino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 Encino Drive has units with dishwashers.

