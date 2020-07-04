2912 Encino Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful gem with thousands in renovations. Walking inside you will see a fine example of the natural light beaming off of the high quality laminate floors and freshly painted walls. Enjoy your granite counter tops when family is over for dinner with separate dining areas that can be blocked off with the trendy barn doors and then you can call it a night with your bathroom retreat. Carpet is sure to cozy up even the toughest of individuals with a soft pad installed. Don't miss this crucial opportunity to own the home of your dreams!

Upgrades: 30 Year Roof, Electric Panel, AC inside and out and much more