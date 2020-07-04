All apartments in Fort Worth
2900 Race Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

2900 Race Street

2900 Race St · No Longer Available
Location

2900 Race St, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Scenic Bluff

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
key fob access
new construction
yoga
Fabulous One Bedroom Overlooking Both the Trinity River and Downtownn! Modern Interior Including Concrete Floors, 42 Inch Upper Cabinets with Quartz Countertops, Samsung Stainless Steel Appliance Package, Brick Tile Backsplash, Front-Load Washer Dryer in Every Unit, Built-in USB Charging Stations, and Keyless Unit Entry. State of the Art Fitness Center and Spin Yoga Studio Featuring Peloton Equipment, Individual Package Concierge System Including Refrigerated Lockers, Controlled Access Entry and Garage Covered Parking. Wi-Fi in All Common Areas, Bike racks. Smoke Free Building Minutes Away From Fort Worth Favorites Like Top Golf, Sundance Square, Camp Bowie Boulevard, and Stockyards Station!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Race Street have any available units?
2900 Race Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Race Street have?
Some of 2900 Race Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Race Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Race Street pet-friendly?
No, 2900 Race Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2900 Race Street offer parking?
Yes, 2900 Race Street offers parking.
Does 2900 Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 Race Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Race Street have a pool?
No, 2900 Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 2900 Race Street have accessible units?
No, 2900 Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Race Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 Race Street has units with dishwashers.

