2900 Race Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym parking bike storage garage internet access key fob access new construction yoga

Fabulous One Bedroom Overlooking Both the Trinity River and Downtownn! Modern Interior Including Concrete Floors, 42 Inch Upper Cabinets with Quartz Countertops, Samsung Stainless Steel Appliance Package, Brick Tile Backsplash, Front-Load Washer Dryer in Every Unit, Built-in USB Charging Stations, and Keyless Unit Entry. State of the Art Fitness Center and Spin Yoga Studio Featuring Peloton Equipment, Individual Package Concierge System Including Refrigerated Lockers, Controlled Access Entry and Garage Covered Parking. Wi-Fi in All Common Areas, Bike racks. Smoke Free Building Minutes Away From Fort Worth Favorites Like Top Golf, Sundance Square, Camp Bowie Boulevard, and Stockyards Station!