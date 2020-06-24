2828 Coyote Ridge Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace bathtub carpet

Beautiful 2 story 4/2.5/2 with 2 living, 2 dining areas nestled in Villages of Woodland Springs! - Stunning 2 story home with a great floorplan. Tiled entry and elegant formal dining space welcome you into the home. Neutral grey paint tones throughout give the home a fresh and vibrant feel. Spacious living area with gas fireplace overlooks breakfast nook. Kitchen boasts ample countertop space and oak cabinets accented by black appliances. Cozy loft living area on the second floor. Spacious master suite includes a garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Big backyard with patio space. All new carpet throughout. All bedrooms on the second floor. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. No Pets. No Smoking. Owner pays HOA dues.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE5149017)