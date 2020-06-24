All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2828 Coyote Ridge Dr
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:55 AM

2828 Coyote Ridge Dr

2828 Coyote Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Coyote Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 story 4/2.5/2 with 2 living, 2 dining areas nestled in Villages of Woodland Springs! - Stunning 2 story home with a great floorplan. Tiled entry and elegant formal dining space welcome you into the home. Neutral grey paint tones throughout give the home a fresh and vibrant feel. Spacious living area with gas fireplace overlooks breakfast nook. Kitchen boasts ample countertop space and oak cabinets accented by black appliances. Cozy loft living area on the second floor. Spacious master suite includes a garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Big backyard with patio space. All new carpet throughout. All bedrooms on the second floor. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. No Pets. No Smoking. Owner pays HOA dues.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5149017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Coyote Ridge Dr have any available units?
2828 Coyote Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 Coyote Ridge Dr have?
Some of 2828 Coyote Ridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Coyote Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Coyote Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Coyote Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2828 Coyote Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2828 Coyote Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 2828 Coyote Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2828 Coyote Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 Coyote Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Coyote Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 2828 Coyote Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2828 Coyote Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2828 Coyote Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Coyote Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2828 Coyote Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

