Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking bbq/grill oven

TCU Area. Main house has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths plus additional 1 bedroom, 1 bath by breezeway. Large living space. Huge laundry room and lawn care is included in rental price. Backyard patio is covered and provides an oasis for grilling out. Circle drive for extra parking. Convenient location walk to Bluebonnet Circle, Fred's and R. Taco. Quick access to TCU (walk or cycle).