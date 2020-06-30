All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2801 Primrose Avenue
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:18 AM

2801 Primrose Avenue

2801 Primrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

2801 Primrose Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Sylvan Heights West

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garage apartment in established neighborhood just minutes from Downtown Fort Worth with easy access to 121, I-35, schools, dining, and shopping. Apartment is on second level and includes gas stove, newer refrigerator, 2 window units (1 has both heat & air), 1 tower heater, window blinds, hardwood floors in living room and bedroom, and storage underneath apartment. Apartment is located behind main home. Does NOT have washer & dryer connections. Does NOT accept housing. Property currently occupied but can be made available as needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Primrose Avenue have any available units?
2801 Primrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Primrose Avenue have?
Some of 2801 Primrose Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Primrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Primrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Primrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2801 Primrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2801 Primrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Primrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 2801 Primrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Primrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Primrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 2801 Primrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Primrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2801 Primrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Primrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Primrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

