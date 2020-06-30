2801 Primrose Avenue

Amenities

Garage apartment in established neighborhood just minutes from Downtown Fort Worth with easy access to 121, I-35, schools, dining, and shopping. Apartment is on second level and includes gas stove, newer refrigerator, 2 window units (1 has both heat & air), 1 tower heater, window blinds, hardwood floors in living room and bedroom, and storage underneath apartment. Apartment is located behind main home. Does NOT have washer & dryer connections. Does NOT accept housing. Property currently occupied but can be made available as needed.