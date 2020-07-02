2801 Livingston Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious two story Colonial traditional very close to TCU. Surrounded by other new Village Homes in the neighborhood, and near all the places you want to be. Three large bedrooms, with an enormous master and master ensuite bath. Dual vanities and designer finishes, a soaking tub and separate shower, and a huge closet make this a retreat after a long day of studying or work. 2 car enclosed garage with extra space for storage, a large, fenced back yard perfect for dogs, play or a pool. Open concept plan on main level with inviting space to entertain, hang out, or relax. Separate office or flex space for those needing additional rooms. Utility on second floor with all the bedrooms. Near parks.