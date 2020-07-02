All apartments in Fort Worth
2801 Livingston Avenue

Location

2801 Livingston Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful and spacious two story Colonial traditional very close to TCU. Surrounded by other new Village Homes in the neighborhood, and near all the places you want to be. Three large bedrooms, with an enormous master and master ensuite bath. Dual vanities and designer finishes, a soaking tub and separate shower, and a huge closet make this a retreat after a long day of studying or work. 2 car enclosed garage with extra space for storage, a large, fenced back yard perfect for dogs, play or a pool. Open concept plan on main level with inviting space to entertain, hang out, or relax. Separate office or flex space for those needing additional rooms. Utility on second floor with all the bedrooms. Near parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Livingston Avenue have any available units?
2801 Livingston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Livingston Avenue have?
Some of 2801 Livingston Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Livingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Livingston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Livingston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Livingston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Livingston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Livingston Avenue offers parking.
Does 2801 Livingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Livingston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Livingston Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2801 Livingston Avenue has a pool.
Does 2801 Livingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2801 Livingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Livingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 Livingston Avenue has units with dishwashers.

