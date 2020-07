Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful remodel located only blocks from TCU. Owners took home to studs and renovated entire house. All new electrical, HVAC, plumbing, fixtures, appliances, etc. New laminate wood flooring throughout. Granite countertops in kitchen and baths. In the heart of new builds on Frazier, Gordon, etc.