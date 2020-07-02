2800 6th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool furnished

Unique opportunity to rent a fully furnished back house (758 sqft) with it's own gated entrance off an alley providing uncovered but secured parking. Very private & secluded behind a larger estate. This property is the casita behind a stunning Spanish style home and pool. The back house has a modern European finish offering full kitchen, living, a bedroom & bath. Home exudes charm with a Ludowici clay tile roof installed (2018). Perfect blend of privacy, character & amenity. No pets. Pool access not included. Rental includes guest house, rear driveway and a brick patio for outdoor entertaining. Does not include access of the main house grounds, pool etc.