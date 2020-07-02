All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2800 6th Avenue

2800 6th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2800 6th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Ryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Unique opportunity to rent a fully furnished back house (758 sqft) with it's own gated entrance off an alley providing uncovered but secured parking. Very private & secluded behind a larger estate. This property is the casita behind a stunning Spanish style home and pool. The back house has a modern European finish offering full kitchen, living, a bedroom & bath. Home exudes charm with a Ludowici clay tile roof installed (2018). Perfect blend of privacy, character & amenity. No pets. Pool access not included. Rental includes guest house, rear driveway and a brick patio for outdoor entertaining. Does not include access of the main house grounds, pool etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 6th Avenue have any available units?
2800 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 6th Avenue have?
Some of 2800 6th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2800 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2800 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2800 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2800 6th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2800 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 6th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2800 6th Avenue has a pool.
Does 2800 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2800 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

