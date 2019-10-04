2756 Thorncreek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath, 2570 sq. ft., 2 story home in Fort Worth, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Large galley style kitchen with breakfast area and lots of cabinets & counter space. Formal dining/Study. Huge family room with cozy fireplace. Lots of windows perfect for natural light. Master suite down features dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and extra large walk in closet. Upstairs media or game-room plus secondary bedrooms. High ceilings! Breathtaking backyard with a pool! Schedule your showing today!



