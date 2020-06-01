2756 Red Wolf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Wonderful 3-2-2 in Fort Worth, NW ISD! Open floor plan, spacious rooms, good schools, great neighborhood and so much more! Entry opens to a large 18x15 family room with high ceilings, art niches and a lovely stone gas fireplace. Bright dining area floods the kitchen with loads of natural light! Open kitchen has an extended breakfast bar, built-in microwave and ample storage. Nice sized 16x14 master suite with Plantation shutters has an inviting bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Arched doorways, covered patio, alarm and sprinkler system with great community amenities including a club house, pool, playground, jogging path and more! Just minutes from Alliance Town Square.