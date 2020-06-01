All apartments in Fort Worth
2756 Red Wolf Drive

2756 Red Wolf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2756 Red Wolf Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Wonderful 3-2-2 in Fort Worth, NW ISD! Open floor plan, spacious rooms, good schools, great neighborhood and so much more! Entry opens to a large 18x15 family room with high ceilings, art niches and a lovely stone gas fireplace. Bright dining area floods the kitchen with loads of natural light! Open kitchen has an extended breakfast bar, built-in microwave and ample storage. Nice sized 16x14 master suite with Plantation shutters has an inviting bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Arched doorways, covered patio, alarm and sprinkler system with great community amenities including a club house, pool, playground, jogging path and more! Just minutes from Alliance Town Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2756 Red Wolf Drive have any available units?
2756 Red Wolf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2756 Red Wolf Drive have?
Some of 2756 Red Wolf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2756 Red Wolf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2756 Red Wolf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2756 Red Wolf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2756 Red Wolf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2756 Red Wolf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2756 Red Wolf Drive offers parking.
Does 2756 Red Wolf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2756 Red Wolf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2756 Red Wolf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2756 Red Wolf Drive has a pool.
Does 2756 Red Wolf Drive have accessible units?
No, 2756 Red Wolf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2756 Red Wolf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2756 Red Wolf Drive has units with dishwashers.

