2740 Adams Fall Lane

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Fort Worth area. The exterior offers a large front and back yard with a covered back patio. The interior offers carpet throughout most of the home and large living area. The kitchen offers a large amount counter space in the kitchen plus a built in desk area for any type of office work. The bedrooms all have plenty of space Clue the master-bath has a hist and her sink plus separate shower and tub. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping, and parks!