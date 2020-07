Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage. If you're looking to be near Downtown Fort Worth, TCU, and the Hospital District located in the Near Southside - Look no further you found your new home. The inside will be nothing short of magnificent. The completion will be in January 2020.



Showings will be available January 25th, 2020