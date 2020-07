Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2717 W Bewick Available 01/10/20 Beautiful Cottage in Great Location - Gorgeous Cottage Blocks from TCU! Custom Alder Wood Cabinetry and Granite Throughout, Amazing Travertine Shower in Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling, Original Hardwood Flooring Beautifully Restored, Custom Paint on Interior and Exterior. Beautiful Design Inside Home and Large, Shaded Backyard. You Will Feel Right At Home. Truly An Amazing Home! Large Private Backyard with Storage Building.



(RLNE5203160)