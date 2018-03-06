All apartments in Fort Worth
2716 Binyon Ave
2716 Binyon Ave

Location

2716 Binyon St, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled and updated dog/cat friendly house on tree lined street. 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with huge fenced backyard and central heat and AC. Two blocks from huge shady park. Minutes away from Hulen Mall, Texas Christian University (TCU), and more. New vinyl plank hardwood flooring in all rooms. New paint, lights, and ceiling fans in every room. All new stainless steel dishwasher, oven, built in microwave, and refrigerator. Includes washer and dryer. $1,295 with $1295 security deposit. Call or text for exact times. Everyone is encouraged to apply. Dogs and cats welcomed. $14.95 application fee per person 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Binyon Ave have any available units?
2716 Binyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Binyon Ave have?
Some of 2716 Binyon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Binyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Binyon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Binyon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2716 Binyon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2716 Binyon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2716 Binyon Ave offers parking.
Does 2716 Binyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2716 Binyon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Binyon Ave have a pool?
No, 2716 Binyon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2716 Binyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 2716 Binyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Binyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 Binyon Ave has units with dishwashers.

